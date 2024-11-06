Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC analyst says Trump 'knows our country better than we do'

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said it was the 'biggest red wave' since Reagan

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: 'Trump knows our country better than we do'

MSNBC analyst and former Democratic lawmaker Claire McCaskill said Wednesday that President-elect Donald Trump knows our country "better than we do."

Former Democratic senator and MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill said Wednesday that they needed to acknowledge that President-elect Donald Trump knows the U.S. better than they do while discussing his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. 

"I think we have to acknowledge that Donald Trump knows our country better than we do," McCaskill said. "I think he figured out that anger — and frankly, fear — were way more powerful than appealing to people’s better angels. That anger and fear were going to work in this election. Whether you’re afraid of immigrants or afraid of people who are trans, he figured that out." 

Fox News has projected Trump will be the next president of the United States.

"And I think we all thought everyone’s better angels would prevail. Turns out, the better angels went on vacation when Donald Trump came down the escalator. And they haven’t returned," she added. 

Claire McCaskill

Former Democratic lawmaker and MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill said they needed to acknowledge that Trump "knows the country better than we do." (Screenshot/MSNBC)

FOX NEWS PROJECTS TRUMP BEATS HARRIS IN WISCONSIN, FLIPPING 'BLUE WALL' STATE BACK TO RED

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough also reflected on Trump's victory. 

"I’ve got to say, this is the biggest red wave I’ve seen since Ronald Reagan’s 49-state victory in 1984," Scarborough said. "It seems every Republican across the country improved."

He also pointed to closer-than-normal race margins in states like New Jersey and Illinois. 

Trump addressed his supporters early Wednesday morning.

Trump and Melania vote

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump walk after voting on Election Day at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond. And now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal," Trump said just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. 

"We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible," he added.

Harris is expected to deliver her concession speech later Wednesday evening.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.