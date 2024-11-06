MSNBC analyst says Trump 'knows our country better than we do'

Former Democratic senator and MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill said Wednesday that they needed to acknowledge that President-elect Donald Trump knows the U.S. better than they do while discussing his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I think we have to acknowledge that Donald Trump knows our country better than we do," McCaskill said. "I think he figured out that anger — and frankly, fear — were way more powerful than appealing to people’s better angels. That anger and fear were going to work in this election. Whether you’re afraid of immigrants or afraid of people who are trans, he figured that out."

Fox News has projected Trump will be the next president of the United States.

"And I think we all thought everyone’s better angels would prevail. Turns out, the better angels went on vacation when Donald Trump came down the escalator. And they haven’t returned," she added.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough also reflected on Trump's victory.

"I’ve got to say, this is the biggest red wave I’ve seen since Ronald Reagan’s 49-state victory in 1984," Scarborough said. "It seems every Republican across the country improved."

He also pointed to closer-than-normal race margins in states like New Jersey and Illinois.

Trump addressed his supporters early Wednesday morning.

"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond. And now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal," Trump said just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

"We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible," he added.

Harris is expected to deliver her concession speech later Wednesday evening.