'Orange man' and the economy: Swing state voters share the issues driving their vote

Arizona is among seven battleground states where polls show former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in a dead heat.

And while many locals listed the economy and immigration as their top concerns when deciding which box to tick, others told Fox News Digital last week that democracy itself is on the line.

"The biggest thing is the orange man," Mary said in Phoenix, referring to a disparaging nickname for Trump. "We can't tolerate him anymore. He is a doctor of chaos, and it's ruining our country. Trump needs to go."

In Tempe, Bob shared a similar sentiment, telling Fox News Digital that "democracy is the most important" issue on the ballot this year.

Other voters disagreed, saying they'd like a return to a Trump-era economy. Trump is trying to return Arizona to the GOP column after losing it narrowly to Joe Biden in 2020. It was the first time since 1996 that a Democrat had won the state.

"The last time he was in, I thought the economy was a lot better," Michael said of the former president. "Gas prices were lower. I just think overall it was cheaper."

He added that the economy is his top concern because it "affects your daily living."

"Rent, food, gas," Greg said. "Prices are going crazy ever since Biden took office."

Inflation is "everyone's main problem," Tea told Fox News Digital in Tempe. "I'm at the grocery store every day because I'm pinching, trying to figure out like, ‘Hey, do I need this? Can I buy this? Can I afford this?’ Because everything's just skyrocketing."

The economy, immigration and abortion were the most important issues to voters in a nationwide Fox News Poll conducted last month. Voters preferred Trump on immigration and the economy, while Harris dominated on the issue of abortion, the poll found.

But Bob blamed food companies and corporate "b----rds," who he said have raised prices beyond inflation. He didn't hesitate when asked which presidential candidate would be better for the economy.

"Kamala, Kamala, Kamala!" he said. "The rich have been riding a wave of tax cuts and not responsibility, and the Supreme Court's been taking away the rights of the government agencies that regulate things. So we need to get that back in line and Kamala is going to do that instead of putting more Federalist judges up there."

Brian said immigration is his top concern because the effects trickle down to "almost every issue," including the economy.

"I think [the economy] is on a precarious level where things could go quite poorly in the next four years, depending on whether more money is spent on things like external wars," he said.

