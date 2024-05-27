Reps. Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush mix up Memorial Day with Veterans Day in since-deleted posts on X

Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., appeared to mix up Memorial Day with Veterans Day in since-deleted posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Monday morning, the two "Squad" members posted similar messages to X for the federal holiday dedicated to honoring and mourning U.S. military personnel who died in service to their country.

"On Memorial Day, we honor the heroic men and women who served our country," Omar wrote, according to multiple screenshots before the post was taken down. "We owe them more than our gratitude – they have more than earned access to quality mental health services, job opportunities, housing assistance, and the benefits they were promised."

Bush’s post read similarly, "This Memorial Day and every day, we honor our veterans in St. Louis. We must invest in universal healthcare, affordable housing, comprehensive mental health services, and educational and economic opportunities for our veterans as we work to build a world free of war and violence."

Social media users were quick to point out that the congresswomen’s messages seemed to indicate they were mixing up the meaning of the holiday with Veterans Day, another federal holiday observed annually on November 11, which honors living military veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

"Ilhan Omar misunderstanding Memorial Day is incredibly on brand," posted John Hasson of Townhall.

"Ilhan Omar thinks Memorial Day is about celebrating people who are alive. Beyond parody," OutKick's David Hookstead wrote, before following up that the post had been deleted, "But screenshots are forever."

"Ilhan Omar and Cori Bush have confused Memorial Day for Veterans Day. Where's AOC?" political commentator Ian Miles Cheong wondered.

"Cori Bush just[] deleted this. Memorial Day is for honoring those who have died while serving in the U.S. military. Veterans Day, which is in November, is for honoring everyone who has served in the U.S. Military and is largely intended to thank living veterans," Ryan Saavedra said, along with a screenshot of Bush's message.

Both Omar and Bush deleted the posts within a few hours.

Bush posted a revised message that read, "This #MemorialDay, we honor those who served and lost their lives for our country, and we hold in our hearts the loved ones they’ve left behind. We must continue to push to protect our service members while working to build a world free of war and violence."

Omar's official congressional account did not put up a replacement tweet, but her personal account posted: "On Memorial Day, let’s say thank you to the brave men and women who selflessly sacrificed their lives in service to our country. Thank you to the families who also have sacrificed and have dedicated their time to ensuring their loved ones are remembered."

Omar and Bush did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.