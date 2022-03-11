Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Oklahoma farmer warns price hikes in grocery stores likely by summer

Farmer Ben Neal explains how an increase in expenses for farmers will affect consumers

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
We’re getting ‘hit on every front’: Oklahoma farmer talks expenses facing food industry Video

We’re getting ‘hit on every front’: Oklahoma farmer talks expenses facing food industry

Ben Neal tells Laura Ingraham that stories are great, but they don’t pay the bills. They don’t pay his payroll, his employees, and fuel costs. So, he's tired of the stories. It’s time to see some action.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oklahoma farmer Ben Neal joined "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss how the painful price hikes felt by the farming industry will soon be felt by consumers in grocery stores.

BEN NEAL: We're going to hit on every front on every expense possible, from fertilizer to fuel to labor insurance, everything in between our packing supplies. So we operate a small farm in Oklahoma. One hundred percent of our sales are farm-to-home delivery. And so we are driving across the state. And you know, the fuel costs are really painful for us … I would say our increases are roughly 25 to 30 percent, and I think that that will soon be reflected at the grocery stores. On top of what we're already seeing, these fertilizer price increases haven't really affected the grocery store prices yet. They will start coming this summer. 

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

An Oklahoma farmer's message for Biden Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.