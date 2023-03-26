NPR reports 'limited scientific research' on whether biological males have advantage over women in sports

National Public Radio reported that "there is limited scientific research" on whether biological males have an inherent physical advantage over females in sports.

In a story about the World Athletics Council decision to ban biological male athletes from competing against women, NPR cited a 2020 Human Rights Watch report that argued the decision was based on flawed evidence.

"Even without strong evidence of an advantage, the council has scrutinized the performance of athletes such as South African runner Caster Semenya, the world’s fastest woman in the 800 meters," NPR reported.

"Semenya, who was raised female and is legally female, was born with XY chromosomes and has a naturally high testosterone level," the outlet added.

Citing decisions made by international swimming and rugby governing bodies in recent years, the taxpayer-funded outlet claimed that the World Athletics Council's ruling is indicative of a larger trend of "moving away from trans inclusion" in sports.

The international governing body announced its decision last Thursday to exclude transgender female athletes who have been through male puberty from world rankings competitions.

The council added that for track and field and other running-related athletic events, its decision would bear no present consequences for athletes because there are no transgender athletes competing internationally.

"The council has agreed to exclude male-to-female transgender athletes, who have been through male puberty, from female world-ranking competitions from March the 31st of this year," World Athletics Council President Sebastian Coe said during a recent press conference.

Before the ban was issued last Thursday, World Athletics mandated that biological males who identify as women maintain their testosterone levels below a certain level for at least a year to compete against biological women, according to the BBC.

Such regulations were halted while a group assembled to conduct further research on the issue, the outlet also reported.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.