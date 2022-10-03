Nikki Haley says Ukrainian forces 'almost there' against Russia: 'Give them what they need to finish the deal'

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley urged NATO to continue providing Ukrainians with the tools they need to retake their country from Russia, arguing it will set the tone for China as well. On "Fox & Friends" Monday, Haley noted that Ukraine is "almost there" with regard to beating back Putin's forces.

NIKKI HALEY: It's hard. [Putin's] got his tentacles in every agency. He's always been paranoid. So [removing him from power] is going to be a hard thing. He's dangerous. You can't imply that he's not. He's dangerous, but he knows he's falling. And he's got to figure this out quick. The key is NATO and the United States need to continue to support Ukraine because they're almost there. They just have to keep supporting them, not in blank checks, but give them the anti-drone equipment, give them what they need to finish the deal, because this will set the tone not only for Russia, but China. And that's key.

