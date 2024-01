Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Several of the most successful NFL players and coaches have opened up in recent weeks about the role faith has played in their lives and careers.

"My heart overflows with joy," NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday. "I have that same relationship with Jesus. I'm going on 46 years, and to hear someone unapologetic with boldness to share their faith is amazing."

After announcing his return to the NFL, former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shared that his priorities of "family, faith and football" will carry over to his new role as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

"My priorities are faith, family and football, and we are going to attack each with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind," Harbaugh said.

"This organization is putting in the work — investing capital, building infrastructure and doing everything within its power to win. Great effort equals great results, and we're just getting started."

ESPN reported Harbaugh agreed to a five-year deal with Los Angeles, a team that went 5-12 during the 2023 regular season as Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines won the college football title.

His brother, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, has also proudly shared his faith as his squad gets set to play for the AFC championship.

After securing a playoff win against the Houston Texans, Harbaugh opened his postgame press conference by reading a Bible verse.

"Greatness, power, glory, victory and honor belong to you, because everything in heaven and on earth belongs to you. The kingdom belongs to you, Lord," Harbaugh said, via OutKick NFL insider Armando Salguero , reciting 1 Chronicles.

"Let Us Worship" founder Sean Feutcht praised Harbaugh for quoting Scripture after the win.

"More of this in America," he wrote on X.

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud has also been vocal about his faith, starting his postgame press conference after last Saturday’s loss by thanking God. He was then asked about leaning on his faith in tough moments.

"It’s what I lean on through thick and thin," Stroud told reporters. "I know I’m upset right now, but I’m really just blessed looking back on this year, this opportunity we had today to play in front of millions of people. I’m just really grateful to God on all the opportunities He’s blessed me with."

"I’m just gonna lean on Him and I know that this isn’t the end for me. It’s a lot of more football for me to play, and I’m just excited for that. And I’m super blessed with the guys who I lined up with every week this year. And I’m just really thankful to God on how much he’s brought me from – I can go all the way to when I was a kid, to college, to Week 1, to now. I’ve grown as a person and as a man of God in a lot of different ways. I’m just really blessed for that."

His faith comments, however, drew a lot of attention after a clip of his postgame interview on NBC went viral. After the Texans’ win over the Cleveland Browns, an edited version of his interview was posted on NBC Sports' social media with his comments about his faith and Jesus Christ omitted.

Stroud told reporters he received praise from around the league about how open he was.

"I’m not doing it to look cool. I’m doing it because that’s what God called me to do," the rookie quarterback said, via FOX 26 Houston.

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft appeared to align with Stroud when it came to faith and being open about believing in God and Jesus Christ.

"I’m not saying I’m on the same level as CJ, however if a youngster flips on the tv and watches me and decides that maybe someday they want to be just like me; I hope that their dream also brings them closer to our Lord and Savior. We have imperfections. But we must keep the faith," Kraft wrote.

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy thanked the young Packers player for "speaking up" and using his platform to share his faith.

"Thank you @TuckerKraft for speaking up and using your platform to let people know how important Christ is in your life," the football legend said on X.

Another young player who has received praise for his faith is San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, whose team is one win away from a Super Bowl berth.

"I’m a faith-based guy, so that’s how I stay grounded. I don’t look at football like it’s literally everything. It’s (not) do or die or anything like that," said Purdy last season.

Sports media personality Jon Root shared his support for Purdy and Stroud in a post on X Wednesday.

"I'm buying a Brock Purdy & CJ Stroud jersey tonight and I think every other Christian football fan should too," Root posted. "Would be pretty cool to make these Christian athletes the most popular jerseys in sports."

Dungy added, "I'm thankful for all the guys like you, CJ, Brock, and so many other players who are letting their voice be heard. And not just after big wins but all the times."

Munoz is one of numerous big names throughout the sports field and other faith leaders that have rallied in support of the players and coaches proudly sharing their faith.

"Faith is not only part of your profession, it's the most important thing in their lives, as you can see," Munoz explained. "And that's what's exciting about it. To hear that. And when you have something in your life that you treasure the peace, the joy, you want to share it with somebody else."

Fox News' Scott Thompson, Ryan Gaydos and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.