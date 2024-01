Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A former member of pop group The Pussycat Dolls confessed she regrets her abortions and has learned no measure of success compared to what she had given up.

Jones shared her personal testimony about how her life was changed by her abortions at the pro-life event, the Walk for Life West Coast in San Francisco on January 20.

The 39-year-old singer recounted how she had her first abortion at just 16 years old.

"It harmed me and I felt like as though someone had took something that had always belonged in my body. I remember waking up and feeling like someone took my rib or my kidney and it was never going to come back…I don’t know the death date of my first child and I will never know the birth date. There’s no grave I can go to, to mourn the death," she told the crowd.

Jones said she became pregnant again at 19 years old after she joined the Pussycat Dolls and was immediately told to "get rid of it."

While still recovering from the abortion, she recalled noticing two little girls looking at her in admiration during a concert performance and feeling conviction over her actions and the promiscuous image she was selling to her young fans.

"The Lord used [them] to speak to me that day," Jones confessed. "That conviction…hit me to my core."

The singer explained how fame and riches didn't fulfill the hole left in her heart from aborting her children.

"There's nothing beautiful about it. No matter how much money you may have, no matter how much fame you may receive, no much how many records you may sell. The Pussycat Dolls ultimately sold 50 million singles worldwide, over 30 million albums worldwide and I have a Grammy, but none of it will bring my children back," she said.

Jones said that God has compelled her to share her testimony over the years. She believes abortion is part of a spiritual battle.

"It is not a joke. It's not a game. The spirit that he delivered me from is an antichrist spirit," she told the crowd.

"There is spiritual ramifications," for people who've had abortions she argued, as well as emotional and mental trauma some women and men have to work through the rest of their lives. But she also said that God forgives.

Asking the crowd to pray for counter-protesters chanting near the pro-life event, Jones said they don't realize the gravity of aborting people whom are made in the image of God.

"When you abort a child, you are killing a piece of God. You are being literally the hands and feet of Satan," she preached.

Jones previously opened up about her abortion regret last year on the Students for Life Speak Out podcast.