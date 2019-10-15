Newt Gingrich: Joe Biden is in a 'mess' that won't be easy to get out of

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden still has to answer questions about his son's overseas business dealings and has been left with a "mess," said Newt Gingrich on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

"You have a very unusual circumstance where Vice President Biden has said he didn't know his son was on the board -- was making money out of Ukraine," he said. "His son has said in different interviews, 'Oh, yeah, I told him that I was getting paid in Ukraine.' Now, again, given Joe Biden's memory, it's possible he just didn't remember it.

"But, if one of my children was making $600,000 a year, I'd probably notice it," Gingrich continued.

The former House speaker also said there is suspicion surrounding Hunter Biden's Chinese business dealings, specifically his connection to the Bank of China.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: JOE BIDEN'S BROTHER ALSO INVOLVED IN SCANDAL AND MEDIA IGNORES IT

Hunter Biden broke his silence Tuesday in his first televised interview since his overseas business dealings came under scrutiny, maintaining he did nothing improper while he served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

However, the 49-year-old son of former Vice President Joe Biden told ABC's "Good Morning America" that accepting the lucrative position was, in retrospect, "poor judgment."

"I would like to know what exactly is the status of the money that came out of the Chinese investments -- and he can say he hasn't drawn any yet, but what was the deal?" Gingrich asked.

"Is it just sitting there? Did it never happen? Because there's a great deal of smoke. I don't know if there's any fire. But there's certainly a great deal of smoke around him having put together a joint venture involving... the Bank of China."

He also accused the press of bending over backward to defend the Bidens to advance their political agenda.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The news media, which always tried to protect Bill and Hillary Clinton, is trying to protect Joe Biden and trying to protect Hunter. You don't exactly see the news media fall all over themselves to protect any Republican," he said.

"I think to some extent, you now have Joe Biden in a mess that he probably can't get out of very easily. And people just have to make up their mind -- is he telling the truth?"