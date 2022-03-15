Gingrich asks who is more incompetent, Biden or Harris?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich blasted the White House and Democrats for being "totally out of touch with reality" on "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday.

Gingrich called out Vice President Kamala Harris's performance in Europe, saying it was too glaring of an embarrassment for it not to be noticed.

"And I think when you watch Biden and you watch Harris the question is, which is the more incompetent? I mean, Harris in Poland was an utter, total embarrassment. And every American had to feel something was wrong there," Gingrich told host Laura Ingraham. "And of course, Biden, I think, is totally out of touch with reality."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Harris was blasted for seemingly laughing during a Warsaw, Poland, press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda after being asked about the fate of Ukrainian refugees. Harris was tasked with tightening ties on a trip to Poland amid the disagreements of supplying fighter jets to help Ukraine fight the Russian assault .

Harris was also accused of being unprepared for her performance at the presser.

"We all watched the television coverage of just yesterday. That's on top of everything else that we know and don't know yet," she said. "Based on what we've just been able to see and because we've seen it or not, doesn't mean it hasn't happened. But just limited to what we have seen."

HANNITY: KAMALA HARRIS LAUGHING DURING PRESS CONFERENCE 'HUMILIATING' FOR AMERICA

"The result, by the way, is the Chinese are now more important. You have Syrians potentially coming into Europe as a fighting force. You have Europeans who have no respect for the current American administration, and you have Putin thinking as long as he yells 'nuclear war,' he can get away with anything he wants to, including killing civilians, bombing maternity hospitals, attacking nuclear reactors," Gingrich said.

"The problem for the Left is simple. It's failing," Gingrich said. "It's failing in Ukraine. It's failing with inflation, it's failing with open borders, it's failing with levels of crime ... People look at [increasing violent crimes] and they say, 'This isn't working.' Then they go to buy gasoline. That's not working."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Wait 'til you see the impact of the price of wheat, which is actually going up faster than the price of oil. Presently, you're going to see food problems that are amazing, and people are going to say, 'This isn't working.'"

WATCH THE FULL CLIP BELOW: