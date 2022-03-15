Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Biden's sanctions against Russia running risk of creating new Soviet Union: Jonas Max Ferris

Ferris questioned the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Are Biden's sanctions helping Putin? Video

Are Biden's sanctions helping Putin?

Jonas Max Ferris questions whether sanctions crippling the Russian economy will derive the Biden administration's desired outcome on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Investment adviser Jonas Max Ferris questioned whether the crippling sanctions the Biden administration imposed on Russia would have a net positive impact for U.S. interests on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"I think the effect is we're running a real risk of creating basically a new Soviet Union and a new Iron Curtain through sanctions that, in my opinion, are targeted more towards the people of Russia, the ordinary citizens," Ferris said. 

"I mean, no one seems to care about the Russian people at this point," Ferris added.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine only eight months after TIME magazine billed President Biden as ready to take on the Russian leader. 

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine only eight months after TIME magazine billed President Biden as ready to take on the Russian leader.

He cautioned that he understood the anti-Russia sentiment given the news coming out of Ukraine; however, the citizens needed continued exposure to the West.

"We need these people to like the West and not to put them in darkness and remove all commerce with these people," he said.

RUSSIAN LAWMAKER DEMANDS RETURN OF ALASKA, CALIFORNIA FORT AND REPARATIONS AMID U.S.-LED SANCTIONS

According to Ferris, exposure to U.S. media and entertainment are part of what brought down the Soviet Union. 

Ukraine flag

Ukraine flag

"Our Western influence, our movies – these are things that helped bring down the Soviet Union by showing [the] success … of a capitalist society. To remove all that and just have them live in a dark bubble again, if anything, it's what Putin in some ways wants." 

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images |   Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

RUSSIA ANNOUNCES SANCTIONS AGAINST BIDEN AND TOP US OFFICIALS 

He said that Russia finances its wars mostly through the energy portion of its economy. 

"When those prices are high, they have money to afford these kinds of military adventures. If the West were serious, then they would attack [and] sanction that area."

"But these Western companies probably wouldn't do this if something like this happened in China. They can do it because the Russian economy is not a big deal for them. And so it's a little bit off."

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.