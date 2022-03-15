Biden's sanctions against Russia running risk of creating new Soviet Union: Jonas Max Ferris

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Investment adviser Jonas Max Ferris questioned whether the crippling sanctions the Biden administration imposed on Russia would have a net positive impact for U.S. interests on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"I think the effect is we're running a real risk of creating basically a new Soviet Union and a new Iron Curtain through sanctions that, in my opinion, are targeted more towards the people of Russia, the ordinary citizens," Ferris said.

"I mean, no one seems to care about the Russian people at this point," Ferris added.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

He cautioned that he understood the anti-Russia sentiment given the news coming out of Ukraine; however, the citizens needed continued exposure to the West.

"We need these people to like the West and not to put them in darkness and remove all commerce with these people," he said.

RUSSIAN LAWMAKER DEMANDS RETURN OF ALASKA, CALIFORNIA FORT AND REPARATIONS AMID U.S.-LED SANCTIONS

According to Ferris, exposure to U.S. media and entertainment are part of what brought down the Soviet Union.

"Our Western influence, our movies – these are things that helped bring down the Soviet Union by showing [the] success … of a capitalist society. To remove all that and just have them live in a dark bubble again, if anything, it's what Putin in some ways wants."

RUSSIA ANNOUNCES SANCTIONS AGAINST BIDEN AND TOP US OFFICIALS

He said that Russia finances its wars mostly through the energy portion of its economy.

"When those prices are high, they have money to afford these kinds of military adventures. If the West were serious, then they would attack [and] sanction that area."

"But these Western companies probably wouldn't do this if something like this happened in China. They can do it because the Russian economy is not a big deal for them. And so it's a little bit off."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW