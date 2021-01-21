New York Times contributor apologizes for tweet suggesting Biden should 'lynch Mike Pence'

A contributing opinion writer for The New York Times is under fire for a tweet that jokingly suggested former Vice President Mike Pence be lynched in order to unify the country.

Will Wilkinson raised eyebrows Wednesday night when he offered some tongue-in-cheek advice for President Biden following his inaugural address call for unity.

"If Biden really wanted unity, he'd lynch Mike Pence," Wilkinson tweeted.

On Thursay, the columnist deleted the tweet and issued an apology.

"Last night I made an error of judgment and tweeted this. It was sharp sarcasm, but looked like a call for violence. That's always wrong, even as a joke," Wilkinson wrote. "It was especially wrong at a moment when unity and peace are so critical. I'm deeply sorry and vow not to repeat the mistake."

Wilkinson has sinced locked his account from public viewing.

A Times spokesperson told Fox News, "Advocating violence of any form, even in jest, is unacceptable and against the standards of The New York Times. We’re reassessing our relationship with Will Wilkinson."

According to his page on the Times' website, Wilkinson contributed three op-eds to the newspaper in 2020. His most recent piece, published in late November, attempted to explain why "so many Americans voted for Trump."