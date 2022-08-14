New York Times glowingly profiles ‘convinced Marxist’ politician in Europe: ‘The Communists care’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Times published a glowing profile of Elke Kahr, a Communist politician in Austria, on Friday, with almost no criticism. "Yes, this Communist politician in Graz, Austria, wants to redistribute wealth, but a focus on housing, her own modest lifestyle and a hard childhood have helped her popularity," read the article's subtitle.

Kahr was elected mayor of Graz, Austria's second-largest city, in September, and is the leader of the country's Communist Party. The Times' Denise Hruby reported Kahr "smiles" about her town now being referred to as "Leningraz" and she confirmed, "Yes, 100 percent, I’m a convinced Marxist."

"Supporters and critics alike describe her as approachable, pleasant and a straight shooter. Constituents often compliment her for ‘not being like a politician,’ but more like a social worker," Hruby reported.

Kahr's work on housing was especially spotlighted, starting with a tenant emergency hotline at the end of the Cold War. "Poor and wealthy, left and right, called, and word of mouth spread: The Communists care," The Times continued.

The Times described the Communist mayor as someone who "tries to be a familiar presence on the city’s streets."

It was also reported, "During her political career, she has given away about three-quarters of her post-tax salary. Since becoming a city councilor in 2005, Ms. Kahr’s handouts have amounted to more than one million euros, or approximately $1,020,000."

Only at the end was there any talk of criticism in the piece.

"Often, criticism arises not from Ms. Kahr’s work, but her unabashed embrace of ideology," Hruby wrote. "For example, her admiration for the former Yugoslavia, a multiethnic and nonaligned state run by a dictator, shows a ‘historical stubbornness,’ said Christian Fleck, a sociology professor at the University of Graz."

"But constituents don’t seem to care, with her approval rating in June standing at 65 percent," Hruby wrote.

"Dragging on a cigarette, a vice she can’t surrender, Ms. Kahr reflected on why Communism failed elsewhere," the profile reported.

"It depends," Hruby recounted her saying, "on whether the leaders also live by it."

The article ended on that upbeat note about a Communist, without any historical reference to the hundred million plus people communism killed in the 20th century or the millions more it oppressed.