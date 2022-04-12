Ret. NYPD officer shares what to do if you hear gun shots

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ret. New York City Police Department Officer Bill Stanton provided safety advice if a person hears gun shots Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime" after the subway attack in Brooklyn.

BILL STANTON: I like to say complacency is our enemy because every day we go through life — rat race, you know, our earbuds in, on the not-so-smart-phone — and we're in a bubble. You hear shots go off and you have all that engaged. You're taking that much longer of a beat to get situated. Have that situational awareness. Disengage from the cyber world when you're traveling to work and get into the real world. No, have your head on a swivel. I parked my car to come into this building. I'm looking left and right. I'm looking all around. You hear those shots, don't be a bystander, don't look to be a junior reporter. Get out of dodge. Take that minute, know where your exits are and then don't necessarily go with the crowd. Go where you think you're going to be safe.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: