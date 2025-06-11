New UFC champion Kayla Harrison describes 'surreal' celebration with Trump outside Octagon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

UFC star Kayla Harrison described the "surreal moment" she celebrated her UFC title win with President Donald Trump.

"I've had the honor and privilege of representing our country on the biggest stage for the sport and… I've been to two Olympic Games. At my first Olympic Games, President Putin was in the audience during my finals. … But I've never had the honor or privilege of competing in front of the leader of my country, and that was a special thing," the newly crowned bantamweight champion told "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones on Wednesday.

"I'm very proud to be an American," she added. "And anytime you get an opportunity like that, you'd better make the most of it."

Harrison defeated Julianna Peña on Saturday night at UFC 316 via submission to win the championship, leaving her mark on the sport and setting herself up for an epic fight against former champion Amanda Nunes.

After her win, she stepped outside the octagon where President Trump, who was attending the matches that took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, greeted her and the two embraced.

She described her excitement at seeing Trump along with boxing legend Mike Tyson after the fight.

"The President of the United States is giving me a kiss on my cheek, and I’m like, holy (cow)," she said. "And then Mike Tyson is right there! I’m like, am I in a movie right now? What is happening?"

Harrison put her championship belt on Trump's shoulder as the crowd cheered.

The UFC champ said she attributes her success to her faith in God, especially during the difficult process of cutting her weight to 135 pounds before fight night.

Reflecting on her accomplishments in the sport, she emphasized how grateful she is to live in a country that gives her the chance to follow her dreams.

"We are very blessed to be Americans and to live as free citizens in this great country. If I was born 90 miles south in Cuba and I did judo I would make $28 a week. So that puts it in perspective for me, and it keeps me humble and there really is no place like home."

