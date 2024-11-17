UFC's Dana White on why fighters gravitate toward Trump: 'We're all tired'

UFC stars came out in full force for President-elect Trump as he campaigned in Michigan ahead of the election.

On Saturday night, with Trump sitting cage-side, several fighters paid homage to Trump – whether it was doing his celebration dance, handing him a belt or just simply talking to him after their bouts.

UFC president Dana White, who is good friends with Trump, was asked in the post UFC 309 press conference why fighters gravitate toward the president-elect.

"If you saw the election, the entire country relates to Trump right now," White said, via MMA Fighting. "Won all the swing states. The only states she won were the ones you didn’t need I.D. to vote in. It would’ve been interesting if you needed I.D. I feel like the whole country… I feel like somebody hit the reset button.

"However this election went – everyone was hoping it was a blowout. Either way. So there would be no more bulls----. What I think is, everybody is tired of the bulls—-. We’re all tired. We all just want to live our lives and run our businesses and raise our families and do all that s---- and hopefully all this stuff will simmer down in the next four years."

Frankie Edgar, Henry Cejudo, Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush and Colby Covington were among those who expressed support for Trump before the election.

Trump responded with a resounding victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump’s appearance at Madison Square Garden with some Cabinet nominees was his first visit back to New York City since his campaign stop at the "World’s Most Famous Arena" before the election.