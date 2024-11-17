Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC

UFC's Dana White on why fighters gravitate toward Trump: 'We're all tired'

Frankie Edgar, Henry Cejudo, Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush and Colby Covington were among those who backed Trump

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Trump met with massive cheers at UFC fight in MSG: ‘This was a moment’ Video

Trump met with massive cheers at UFC fight in MSG: ‘This was a moment’

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts react to President-elect Donald Trump’s appearance at the UFC fight in Madison Square Garden. 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

UFC stars came out in full force for President-elect Trump as he campaigned in Michigan ahead of the election.

On Saturday night, with Trump sitting cage-side, several fighters paid homage to Trump – whether it was doing his celebration dance, handing him a belt or just simply talking to him after their bouts. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump at UFC 309 in MSG

President-elect Trump arrives during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 16, 2024, in New York City. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

UFC president Dana White, who is good friends with Trump, was asked in the post UFC 309 press conference why fighters gravitate toward the president-elect.

"If you saw the election, the entire country relates to Trump right now," White said, via MMA Fighting. "Won all the swing states. The only states she won were the ones you didn’t need I.D. to vote in. It would’ve been interesting if you needed I.D. I feel like the whole country… I feel like somebody hit the reset button.

TRUMP PRESIDENCY 'POSITIVE FOR THE WORLD,' UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE SAYS

Dana White and Trump

Dana White talks to President-elect Trump ringside during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 16, 2024. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

"However this election went – everyone was hoping it was a blowout. Either way. So there would be no more bulls----. What I think is, everybody is tired of the bulls—-. We’re all tired. We all just want to live our lives and run our businesses and raise our families and do all that s---- and hopefully all this stuff will simmer down in the next four years."

Frankie Edgar, Henry Cejudo, Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush and Colby Covington were among those who expressed support for Trump before the election.

Trump responded with a resounding victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Donald Trump waves

President-elect Trump, with Kid Rock, Dana White and Elon Musk, waves at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s appearance at Madison Square Garden with some Cabinet nominees was his first visit back to New York City since his campaign stop at the "World’s Most Famous Arena" before the election.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.