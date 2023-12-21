Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

Democrat Dean Phillips attacks Biden for trying to upend traditional primary election process

Phillips' ad accuses Biden of having 'ordered New Hampshire to step aside'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Biden challenger predicts he will 'surprise' people in New Hampshire Video

Biden challenger predicts he will 'surprise' people in New Hampshire

Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who is challenging President Biden for the Democrat presidential nomination, tells Fox News Digital that he doesn’t have to win the New Hampshire primary: "I think we will surprise, and from there it’s game on."

President Biden’s 2024 Democrat primary challenger is going after him for his opposition to New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation status.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., released a new campaign ad that targets Biden for supporting a bid to hold the Democrats’ first primary election in South Carolina.

"For over a century, New Hampshire has held the first-in-the-nation primary, and Granite Staters have faithfully carried out that grave responsibility, propelling the candidacies of some and ending the candidacies of others," a voiceover says in the one-minute video. "Now, Joe Biden has ordered New Hampshire to step aside."

DEAN PHILLIPS CALLS BIDEN POSSIBLY ‘UNELECTABLE’ IN 2024 AFTER GOP IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

Dean Phillips and Joe Biden

Democrat presidential candidate and Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, left, and President Biden (Getty Images)

"Congressman Dean Phillips is meeting with New Hampshire voters in diners, on street corners and at taverns, the way it's always been done."

New Hampshire officials announced last month that they would not heed the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) request to cede its first-state privilege to South Carolina.

PHILLIPS TARGETS BIDEN, FELLOW DEMOCRATS OVER BORDER POLICIES AS HE LAUNCHES PRIMARY CHALLENGE AGAINST PRESIDENT

The president’s reelection campaign also has not filed to be on the New Hampshire ballot, which could further complicate things for him there.

Biden primary challenger Rep. Dean Phillips predicts he will ‘surprise’ people with his show in next month’s New Hampshire primary

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who is challenging President Biden in the primaries, speaks with voters in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Dec. 3, 2023. (Fox News/Paul Steinhauser)

"In today's society, it seems that we're quick to eliminate traditions and ignore them," New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan said at press conference in November. 

South Carolina had set its primary for Feb. 3 after the DNC approved a proposal for it to hold the first 2024 Democrat race. But New Hampshire set its primary for Jan. 23, with officials citing state law mandating that the Granite State be first.

WHY DEAN PHILLIPS IS SCOLDING FELLOW DEMOCRATS

Biden wrote to the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee last year to support the calendar overhaul.

"For decades, Black votes in particular have been the backbone of the Democratic Party but have been pushed to the back of the early primary process," he wrote, referencing the state’s sizable Black population.

Notably, Biden’s commanding victory in the 2020 South Carolina primary was widely credited for turning his then-flailing presidential campaign around.

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden’s 2024 campaign about the advertisement but did not immediately hear back.

