First Lady Jill Biden was pressed on concerns over President Biden's age and health on Thursday during an interview, and said his age was an "asset," because he's "lived history."

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski asked the first lady about her husband's age and health with "everything on the line."

"This is a massive amount of physical and emotional stress. It would be on any person. Your husband is 81. At the end of a second term, he’d be 86. As his life partner of 46 years, is there a part of you that is worried about his age and health? Can he do it?" Brzezinski asked.

Biden responded, "He can do it."

"I see Joe every day. I see him out, you know, traveling around this country. I see his vigor. I see his energy. I see his passion every single day," she added.

Brzezinski also asked her what she would say to people who don't want to vote for Biden because he's "too old."

"His age is an asset," she said as Brzezinski chuckled and added, "He's wise."

"He’s wise. He has wisdom. He has experience. He knows every leader on the world stage. He’s lived history. He knows history. He’s thoughtful in his decisions. He is the right man, the right person for the job at this moment in history," Biden said.

An overwhelming number of voters have concerns about the president's age heading into the 2024 election.

A Monmouth University poll released in October found 76% of voters agreed Biden was "too old" to serve another term, compared to just 48% who said the same about Trump, 77, despite the difference in their ages being just three and a half years.

Biden was also asked if the first couple considered bowing out of the race, citing "the cruelty of MAGA Republicans."

"That's why I want to go through yet another campaign, because I think, as Joe says, democracy, our freedoms are what's on the line," she said. "Americans have a choice, they can have strong, steady leadership, someone fighting for democracy, or they can choose chaos and division."

Another poll from October by The New York Times/Siena College revealed 71% of respondents believe Biden is "too old" to serve as an effective president.

Among Biden's own supporters, 54% still say he is too old for the job.

