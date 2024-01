Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang cast doubt on the likelihood President Biden could beat Donald Trump again, warning the president's age is a "massive handicap" for the Democrats.

Yang, who ran to become the Democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential election, called Biden the "wrong candidate" during "The Brian Kilmeade Show," while also calling out the far-left party establishment for interfering in the primary elections.

"I think he's the wrong candidate for 2024. I think in the general election, he would lose to Donald Trump, as Dean [Phillips] has been making the case," Yang told Brian Kilmeade on Monday.

"I think there is a lot of frustration over the fact that the DNC has not played it straight up here in New Hampshire or in North Carolina or in Florida, where they're canceling primaries."

DEMOCRAT DEAN PHILLIPS ATTACKS BIDEN FOR TRYING TO UPEND TRADITIONAL PRIMARY ELECTION PROCESS

"How can you literally give a speech championing democracy on one hand and then turn around and suppress it on the other?" he continued.

"That is what is going on in this Democratic primary, and Dean Phillips is calling it out, and he's about to show everyone that people don't want just the battle of the 80-year-olds."

New Hampshire officials announced last month that they would not heed the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) request to cede its first-state privilege to South Carolina. The president’s reelection campaign also has not filed to be on the New Hampshire ballot, which could further complicate things for him there.

Meanwhile, Yang threw his support behind Biden's challenger Dean Phillips last week, endorsing the moderate Minnesota representative during an event in Hanover, New Hampshire.

"Someone in New Hampshire asked me, what's the difference between Dean and Joe Biden? I said, about 27 years," Yang said. "That's like a pretty big gulf… imagine having a 55-year-old… leader who's robust and can play hockey… you're not worried about them… heading into a retail establishment and campaigning?"

WHY DEAN PHILLIPS IS SCOLDING FELLOW DEMOCRATS

"These are basics, but I've run for president. I think having an 81-year-old candidate would be a massive handicap… in the fall," he continued.

Biden has faced ongoing concerns surrounding his age and mental acuity ahead of the 2024 presidential election as he battles historically low approval and dwindling support among key voting blocs nationwide.

Democrats have worried about Biden's chances to prevail against former President Trump, and some key left-wing operatives have even suggested he step aside to allow a different candidate the chance to prevail.

"Dean's going to put up a shockingly big number, and then the Biden campaign is going to be spinning it and apologizing for the fact that Joe Biden got whatever it's going to be, 55, like 58%. They'll be like, oh, that's good," Yang said.

"Guys, that's freaking terrible for an incumbent Democratic president to get that among his own people in New Hampshire, the threshold should be 81, 84%."

"After he falls short of that, you're going to see they'll be like… it doesn't mean anything," he continued.

"It means a whole heck of a lot."

Primary voters will cast their ballots in the New Hampshire primary election on Tuesday.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.