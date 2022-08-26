Nevada high school seniors paint American flag parking spaces

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five Nevada high school seniors explained on "Fox & Friends First" Friday why they painted patriotic, American flag parking spaces and what is next for them after graduation.

"I decided to do this because I come from a military family, and I love our country and want to know how much I loved it and represent it. Something that you can visually see and nothing better than our parking spot that we see every day," Marcus Shambaugh said, alongside his partners in the effort Rusty Hendricks, Ethan Winter, Trevor Witter and Joey Boss.

Shambaugh is also applying to the Coast Guard and Air Force Academy.

"Hopefully I get in and then can serve my country even more for the next 30-plus years."

Hendricks said it took the Moapa Valley High School seniors three or four days to complete the work.

Winter said that the whole town likes it.

"There's a lot of people that say they want to get those spots next year, maybe keep them or add on to it," he said.

Witter said he also wants to serve in the military and sees the parking spaces as a way to show his love for his country.

"Fox & Friends First" co-host Todd Piro noted how many stories have been reported in recent years about negative attitudes toward America by young people.

"We do a lot of stories about what's wrong with America and our youth … Marcus. Rusty. Ethan, Trevor and Joey. Thank you for doing this. Best of luck to you in your future endeavors."