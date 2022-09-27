NBC’s Alcindor pushes anonymous sources that often tout Democratic, pro-Biden talking points

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor has grown accustomed to telling the stories of her anonymous sources, who often push talking points reminiscent of the Democratic agenda and favorable to the Biden administration.

Alcindor has repeatedly quoted sources that have hammered Republicans on abortion, painted a favorable picture of Biden’s handling of the border crisis, and expressed worry about the state of democracy.

Alcindor did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Earlier this month, Alcindor claimed on several occasions that both Republicans and Democrats alike were upset about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. She further claimed that some on the GOP side were voting Democrat for the first time over the issue, and that this revelation could swing the midterms in their favor.

The NBC News correspondent told far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid this month that her sense being on the ground is that women are "extremely upset," and that the feeling goes for women across the political spectrum.

"It’s about women feeling like legislatures and lawmakers are being inhumane to women," Alcindor continued. "That’s the language that Jessica Leach, that voter who has changed her mind and her party affiliation, I should say, this isn’t just someone saying I don’t like your stance on abortion. This is someone saying I feel betrayed by my Republican Party and as a result, I’m changing my registration to being a Democrat. That tells you that women are looking at these actions and saying this is not the party I signed up for, and even if I thought of myself as an opponent of abortion rights, I didn’t think someone who was raped or a victim of incest would be forced to do this."

On the Sept. 11 installment of "Meet the Press" Alcindor disagreed with the claim that abortion is not a factor in the upcoming elections, and that the topic comes up 90% of the time when she is out on the campaign trail, an anecdote that would be presumably favorable to Democrats' midterm hopes.

Days earlier, Alcindor claimed on MSNBC that she had spoken with a number of Republican women who admitted they were voting Democrat for the first time in their lives, because of new "enthusiasm" surrounding abortion.

"I’ve also been hearing from Republican women, especially young Republican women, who are saying they don’t want to be in a generation where they’re being told by the government what to do with their body—especially Republican women who say I didn’t want big government. I didn’t want big government in my school, I didn’t want big government anywhere else, and I certainly didn’t want big government in my doctor’s office," Alcindor said.

During an August appearance on MSNBC, Alcindor claimed that many people on the Democratic side of the aisle were "very worried" that American freedoms are under attack, and that former President Trump or another Republican challenger may steal the 2024 presidential election.

Alcindor also made a staunch defense of puberty-blocking drugs for minors, and said that young people she had spoken with had made clear they need the drugs to avoid suicide, and other mental health issues.

"The young people I’ve talked to, who are remarkable in their candor, said that they really need [puberty-blocking drugs], that this is the kind of care that helps them not feel suicidal... and helps them look in the mirror and see the person that they believe that they are," she said.

In June 2021 Alcindor cited anonymous experts who she said had conveyed concerns about the state of American democracy, especially after Trump had been "mean" to our allies during his presidency, in her words.

"I’ve been told by experts... leaders who have been looking at America for a long time wondering what exactly is going on with that democracy. And it might take several election cycles, I’m being told, to really do some of the work of restoring trust in America that President Biden wants to do with this trip," she added.

While discussing the border crisis under Biden in March 2021, Alcindor cited an anonymous immigrant mother who spoke fondly of the current president and his view on immigrations.

"I had an immigrant tell me, an immigrant mother tell me ‘I see President Biden more as a father than a president.’ I had someone else say ‘I think he has a bigger heart than President Trump and now is the time to really come,’" she said.

Alcindor also drew ridicule in November 2020 when she enthusiastically repeated an anonymous Democrat describing Biden's proposed cabinet as "superheroes."

"I was talking to a Democrat who just said this also felt like 'The Avengers,'" Alcindor said on MSNBC. "It felt like we were being rescued from this craziness that we've all lived through from the last four years and now here are the superheroes to come and save us all."

Alcindor’s sources have made a number of other remarks favorable to liberals over the years, including harsh words about Trump’s coronavirus response, concerns about going on an "honor system" for mask guidance, and claims that sewage-draining issues in Lowndes County, Alaska was a "blatant case of environmental racism."

Alcindor, who drew mainstream media praise for her criticisms of Trump as a White House corrrespondent, has said that she views her role in journalism as one of being an advocate.