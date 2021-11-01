NBC spotlights gun dealers selling 'Let's Go Brandon' ammo: 'Right-wing code for profanity'

NBC joined the on-going media freak-out against "Let’s Go Brandon" chants by singling out a gun dealership for selling merchandise with the viral slogan.

The news site published an article on Monday titled "Gun dealers sell parts, ammo using anti-Biden meme ‘Let’s go, Brandon,’" focusing on a South Carolina store that’s selling gun parts related to the phrase.

"Palmetto State Armory, which operates a 12,000-square-foot gun store in Columbia, S.C., the state capital, is marketing a ‘LETSGO-15 Stripped Lower Receiver,’ which is a part meant for an AR-15-style assault rifle," Ken Dilanian wrote.

Dilanian added that, "The product description on the company’s website says the fire selector on the weapon part features three modes: ‘F@CK!’ (Safe), ’JOE!’ (Fire), ‘BIDEN!’ (Full-Auto)."

He noted that the company did not respond for a comment while adding that a "spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, which investigates threats against the president, declined to comment."

Various media outlets have attacked or criticized uses of the phrase "Let’s Go Brandon" since an NBC reporter at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race incorrectly claimed crowds chanting, "F--- Joe Biden!" were actually screaming "Let’s Go Brandon" for driver Brandon Brown last month. Since then, critics of President Joe Biden have used "Let’s Go Brandon" as a less vulgar way to express their disgust.

However, many media outlets have continued to claim that "Let’s Go Brandon" is just as vulgar as "F--- Joe Biden." The Washington Post previously labeled the phrase as "vitriol."

Some media also got in line to excoriate a pilot over the weekend who reportedly used the phrase on a Southwest flight, with a few accusing him of being either a drug abuser or an ISIS sympathizer.

Dilanian likewise described the phrase as "right-wing code for profanity directed at the president" and also highlighted two other gun stores advertising AR-15 magazines with "Let’s Go Brandon" stickers.

Dilanian also wrote demeaning takes on the AR-15, describing the firearm as, "Once banned under federal law, the AR-15 has become the most popular rifle in America, making up one in five firearms bought each year, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation."

"Law enforcement officials have said that variations of the AR-15 were used in mass shootings at a Boulder, Colo. supermarket, a Pittsburgh synagogue, Texas church, a Las Vegas concert, a Florida high school and a Connecticut elementary school," Dilanian wrote.

