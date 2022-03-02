Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Nancy Pelosi's 'bizarre' response during Biden remarks on burn pits baffles social media

Pelosi's reactions during Biden's first State of the Union speech enthralled Twitter

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Pelosi was full of interesting moves in the background of Biden’s State of the Union Video

Pelosi was full of interesting moves in the background of Biden’s State of the Union

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo discusses with ‘The Ingraham Angle’ the best moments of Biden’s State of the Union address.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Political commentators and others were baffled Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., moment of "bizarre" applause during President Biden's State of the Union address. 

A smiling Pelosi awkwardly stood up and rubbed her hands together as Biden was talking about the soldiers stationed in Afghanistan and elsewhere "breathing in toxic smoke from burn pits." Political personalities and more were quick to point out the moment on Twitter.

PELOSI SUGGESTS AMERICANS DON'T UNDERSTAND BIDEN'S ACCOMPLISHMENTS, GETS ROASTED 

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington as Vice President Kamala Harris and House speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on. (Julia Nikhinson/Pool via AP)

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington as Vice President Kamala Harris and House speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on. (Julia Nikhinson/Pool via AP)

Tom Bevan of Real Clear Politics called the moment "bizarre" while others called it strange and "must see TV." 

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., commented on the widely circulated video as well, saying, "So weird." 

"And they come home, many of the world's fittest and best-trained warriors in the world, never the same," Biden said. "Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness. A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin." 

As President Biden’s tenure in the White House hits the 100-day milestone, media watchdogs and journalism professors alike have noticed that journalists are "overwhelmingly favorable, polite, and gentle" when covering the administration.

As President Biden’s tenure in the White House hits the 100-day milestone, media watchdogs and journalism professors alike have noticed that journalists are "overwhelmingly favorable, polite, and gentle" when covering the administration. (Getty Images)

Biden also called on Congress to pass laws ensuring comprehensive healthcare for veterans with long-term health issues. The president's State of the Union addressed the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, crippling inflation, the opioid crisis and more. He also said getting prices under control would be his "top priority."

PRESIDENT BIDEN'S STATE OF THE UNION REPORT CARD: EXPERTS GIVE THEIR GRADES

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks to the media on Capitol Hill on March 19, 2021.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks to the media on Capitol Hill on March 19, 2021. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell asked Pelosi on Tuesday what the reason was for Biden's low approval rating. A Rueters/Ipsos poll conducted between Feb. 28 and March 1 found that just 43% of Americans approve of his performance in office.

"For people to appreciate what the President has done, and working together with the Congress, they have to know what it is," Pelosi said Tuesday.

Pelosi also said the negative reaction toward Biden had to do with "kitchen table concerns," and that Biden was going to address that in his speech.

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event on the White House campus on July 6, 2021.

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event on the White House campus on July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"But there's no one more emphatic than Joe Biden.  There’s no one who cares more.  We are so blessed that he's President at this time, because we do have to build America better," Pelosi said ahead of the president's speech. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.