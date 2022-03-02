Nancy Pelosi's 'bizarre' response during Biden remarks on burn pits baffles social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Political commentators and others were baffled Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., moment of "bizarre" applause during President Biden's State of the Union address.

A smiling Pelosi awkwardly stood up and rubbed her hands together as Biden was talking about the soldiers stationed in Afghanistan and elsewhere "breathing in toxic smoke from burn pits." Political personalities and more were quick to point out the moment on Twitter.

Tom Bevan of Real Clear Politics called the moment "bizarre" while others called it strange and "must see TV."

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., commented on the widely circulated video as well, saying, "So weird."

"And they come home, many of the world's fittest and best-trained warriors in the world, never the same," Biden said. "Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness. A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin."

Biden also called on Congress to pass laws ensuring comprehensive healthcare for veterans with long-term health issues. The president's State of the Union addressed the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, crippling inflation, the opioid crisis and more. He also said getting prices under control would be his "top priority."

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell asked Pelosi on Tuesday what the reason was for Biden's low approval rating. A Rueters/Ipsos poll conducted between Feb. 28 and March 1 found that just 43% of Americans approve of his performance in office.

"For people to appreciate what the President has done, and working together with the Congress, they have to know what it is," Pelosi said Tuesday.

Pelosi also said the negative reaction toward Biden had to do with "kitchen table concerns," and that Biden was going to address that in his speech.

"But there's no one more emphatic than Joe Biden. There’s no one who cares more. We are so blessed that he's President at this time, because we do have to build America better," Pelosi said ahead of the president's speech.

