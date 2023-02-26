Music company co-founder announces departure after showcasing support for J.K. Rowling: 'Deeply saddened'

Spitfire Audio co-founder Christian Henson, who once tweeted that he supported J.K. Rowling, announced he was stepping back from any involvement in the company after receiving backlash.

"As an original founder I am deeply saddened that Spitfire and Pianobook has become embroiled in something it has no involvement with. Spitfire employs a large number of people from a diverse range of backgrounds, all of whom are united in their passion for music, sound, and composing," he wrote on Twitter.

"This whole episode has taken a great toll on them. This is why I have today decided to put them first and step back from any involvement in Spitfire Audio, Pianobook and LABS including acting in any consulting capacity," he wrote.

Spitfire Audio is a technology company based in London, England, that creates virtual instruments used for music production.

'HARRY POTTER' AUTHOR J.K. ROWLING ROASTED FOR SUPPORTING RESEARCHER WHO DEFENDED BIOLOGICAL SEX RECOGNITION

Henson's announcement comes after he tweeted support for J.K. Rowling in September, which has since been deleted. Spitfire Audio's CEO Will Evans announced in September that Henson would be taking a break from the company in a statement.

Evans apologized for any "hurt" Henson "caused" in the tweet and emphasized that the company has a responsibility to "do better."

"Christian’s views are his own, and as a company we’re committed to building an inclusive environment for our employees, collaborators and customers," Evan's statement said. "Christian's going to take a break as we reflect on how to move forward, and in the meantime please accept my apologies on behalf of Spitfire Audio."

Henson's now-deleted tweet expressed support for Rowling and Graham Linehan.

JK ROWLING CRITIC FORCED TO PUBLICLY APOLOGIZE FOR CALLING HER A NAZI AFTER LAWSUIT THREAT

Mumford & Sons co-founder Winston Marshall blasted Spitfire for "cowardice" following Henson's departure.

"Harry Potter" actress Evanna Lynch recently condemned cancel culture and defended Rowling's views during an interview with the Telegraph.

"I do think the next step is violence, really. I think it’s a similar mindset," she said.

Lynch, who deleted her Twitter after receiving backlash for offering her take on Rowling's views, said her past views of Rowling were too one-sided.

"I won’t be helping to marginalize trans women and men further. I think it’s irresponsible to discuss such a delicate topic over Twitter through fragmented thoughts and I wish Jo wouldn’t … That said, as a friend and admirer of Jo I can’t forget what a generous and loving person she is," the "Harry Potter" star wrote on social media in 2020. "I disagree with her opinion that cis-women are the most vulnerable minority in this situation and I think she’s on the wrong side of this debate. But that doesn’t mean she has completely lost her humanity."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lynch said she was "naive" when she was "dragged" into these conversations in 2020.

"I didn’t even know there were two sides," she told the Telegraph. "I had a view of, like, good and bad. I do have compassion for both sides of the argument. I know what it was like to be a teenager who hated my body so much I wanted to crawl out of my skin, so I have great compassion for trans people and I don’t want to add to their pain."

"I do also think it’s important that JK Rowling has been amplifying the voices of detransitioners," she continued. "I had this impulse to go, ‘Let’s all just stop talking about it’, and I think probably I’m a bit braver now about having uncomfortable conversations."