Caitlyn Jenner dismisses Hollywood naysayers as she embarks on run for Calif. governor

Former Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner said Thursday that ordinary Californians, not Hollywood donors, support her push to unseat Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom in an upcoming recall election.

Jenner responded to an article from Hollywood Reporter article noting that her close association with former Trump aides, such as ex-campaign manager Brad Parscale, would likely cost her support from prominent Hollywood donors. The 71-year-old decathlete, a Republican, is arguably the most high-profile figure to enter the likely gubernatorial race.

"This recall and my campaign will be powered by everyday Californians who are sick and tired of Gavin Newsom’s failed leadership, not from those in Hollywood who are in his back pocket," Jenner wrote on Twitter.

As of this month, organizers of the recall push against Newsom have secured enough signatures to prompt a special election. The California lieutenant governor’s office is responsible for setting a date for the election, which is expected to occur this fall.

Newsom has faced criticism for imposing strict lockdown measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Detractors have argued that his guidelines have hurt local businesses and constituted government overreach.

Additionally, the embattled Democrat has faced scrutiny over his own conduct during the pandemic, such as an incident last fall when he violated his own lockdown restrictions during an outing at the French Laundry restaurant.

Jenner, who appeared on the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and the "I Am Cait" television series, first announced her bid for the governor’s office earlier this month. If elected, she would become the first transgender state governor.

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality," Jenner said in her announcement.