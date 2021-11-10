Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC host suggests Democrats have a 'great economic story'

Prices surged 6.2% in October

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Media top headlines November 10 Video

Media top headlines November 10

'The View' guest clashes with Adam Schiff over the Steele dossier, Brian Williams announces plans to depart MSNBC, NBC News after 28 years, and a New York Times media columnist says journalist shouldn't be 'cheerleading' the FBI raid on James O'Keefe

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle argued on Wednesday that the Democrats have actually accomplished plenty of good things when it comes to the economy.

On "Meet The Press Daily," Ruhle discussed the recent report that prices had climbed 6.2% in October which is the highest inflation rise since December 1991. Host Chuck Todd acknowledged that Democrats bear the brunt of the criticism during this "short inflation."

TWITTER EXPLODES OVER ATLANTIC WRITER’S DRAMATIC, ‘BIZARRE’ ACCOUNT OF COVID CASE THAT MADE HIM MILDLY ILL 

Shoppers in a Washington, D.C., suburb reacted to surging grocery prices amid supply-chain bottlenecks and rising inflation.

Shoppers in a Washington, D.C., suburb reacted to surging grocery prices amid supply-chain bottlenecks and rising inflation. (Fox News)

"So, bottom line is, this is something that it, this has got to just work itself out, and, you know, the Democrats are the ones in charge so they're going to pay the price of this sort of short term economic frustration," Todd said.

However, Ruhle argued that Democrats and President Biden are actually sitting on a "great economic story" beyond the inflation issues.

"And it's unfortunate, but the Democrats don't do a great job of telling their economic story. Yes, this inflation number is not a good one. But they've got a great economic story to tell, right? Five million jobs created, 200 million people vaccinated. Those vaccine numbers tie directly to the economy. You couldn't open the economy without getting America healthy again. We are seeing economic recovery. What the Biden administration isn't doing is selling that, and they can," Ruhle said.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium at the White House, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium at the White House, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Although inflation woes continue to plague Americans, Democrats and some in the media have sought to downplay the issue. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein retweeted a comment that claimed inflation and supply chain issues were "high class problems."

The Atlantic similarly suggested that "affluent Americans" buying things they didn’t need were also behind the inflation issues. On Monday, an MSNBC opinion columnist argued that inflation could actually be a "good thing" for the economy.

Chuck Todd and Stephanie Ruhle discuss inflation

Chuck Todd and Stephanie Ruhle discuss inflation (https://www.mrctv.org/videos/ruhle-wonders-why-dems-wont-tell-their-great-economic-story)

"When you have high demand, and relatively low supply, prices go up. The inflation we’re seeing is not, then, some mysterious affliction that’s descended on the economy. It’s the predictable product of the economy’s rapid recovery, and its costs have been offset, to a large degree, by robust wage growth and government policies," the column read.

Economic experts have predicted that inflation issues are expected to persist into 2022.

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an Associate Editor for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @lmkornick.