Donald Trump
Published

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough: Trump rallies like Salem witch trials, ‘mass insanity’

'They chose death over life,' Scarborough said

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
close
Trump promises Supreme Court nominee soon at Ohio campaign rallyVideo

Trump promises Supreme Court nominee soon at Ohio campaign rally

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” namesake Joe Scarborough on Tuesday scolded Trump supporters who attend crowded rallies amid the coronavirus pandemic, comparing the “mass insanity” to people who participated in the notorious Salem witch trials of the 1690s.

Trump spoke to a raucous crowd near Dayton, Ohio, on Monday night, but the MSNBC host doesn’t think the event will be remembered favorably.

TRUMP RALLY CROWD CHANTS 'FILL THAT SEAT!' AS SUPREME COURT CHOICE LOOMS 

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” namesake Joe Scarborough on Tuesday scolded Trump supporters who attend crowded rallies amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Jeff Neira/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

“This is going to be looked back upon, it really is, really, it’s going to looked back upon, I think, the way that we look back at the Salem witch trials, where just mass insanity takes over a group of people,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough’s wife/co-host Mika Brzezinski added, “And kills many of them.”

Scarborough then said attendees “choose superstition over science” by going to Trump’s rally.

“They chose death over life,” Scarborough said before airing a clip of the crowd booing the mention of coronavirus masks. “The stupidity that is exhibited there.”

Scarborough went on to call rallygoers “idiots” because masks save jobs.

“Get this, it saves jobs. If you don’t give a damn people’s lives, how about giving a damn about your job,” he said. “This economy is not getting better."

As for the Salem witch trials, multiple people suspected of witchcraft were killed in Salem, a coastal city about 20 miles north of downtown Boston, from 1692-1693 during a frenzy stoked by superstition, fear of disease and strangers, and jealousy.

Ironically, Trump and some of his supporters compared his impeachment to the Salem witch trials, too.

Fox News’ Frank Miles contributed to this report.  

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.

