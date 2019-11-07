MSNBC's Chuck Todd says Michael Bloomberg's best running mate would be this politician

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd declared Thursday that there is only "one running mate" for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who may be entering the crowded 2020 presidential race.

Bloomberg is expected to file paperwork this week designating himself as a candidate in Alabama's Democratic presidential primary, Fox News has learned.

Bloomberg, a billionaire businessman, reportedly was mulling over a potential White House run for weeks. His move to send staffers to Alabama to gather the signatures needed to qualify for the primary was the first sign that he could be entering the White House race.

Discussing the late-breaking news on MSNBC, Todd expressed that there's only one person who could be on a winning Bloomberg ticket... former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

"There's only one running mate for him... It's the same running mate Joe Biden has to pick and it's the same running mate Pete Buttigieg has to pick. It's Stacey Abrams, by the way," Todd told the panel. "There's nobody else that Bloomberg can match up to beat out someone in this nomination than Stacey Abrams."

Todd added, "I think he has to have a person of color. I think he needs diversity on the ticket, person of color."

Earlier this week, Abrams floated the idea that she would be "happy" to join a presidential campaign as a running mate after announcing that she herself would not enter the primary race.

"You do not run in a primary for second place, so no, for whatever rumors are out there," Abrams said. "However, I'm not in the primary, but you can run as second in the general election, and I am happy to do so with the nominee. That is my answer."

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly, Peter Doocy and Fox Business Network's Trish Regan contributed to this report.