MSNBC, broadcast networks avoid attack of Wisconsin state senator by protesters

Several TV news networks completely avoided the violent attack of a Democrat state senator at the Wisconsin State Capitol that took place on Tuesday night.

State Sen. Tim Carpenter told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was beaten after taking a photo of some of the protesters during a violent clash that led to the destruction of two statues.

“I don’t know what happened,” he told the paper. “All I did was stop and take a picture and the next thing I’m getting five, six punches, getting kicked in the head.”

Carpenter shared footage showing two protesters rushing towards him attempting to snatch his phone as he was recording the assault, which he noted that "8-10 people" attacked him in total.

However, the assault of the Democratic lawmaker was left unmentioned by MSNBC throughout Wednesday. In addition, none of the three broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, and NBC --addressed the attack on either the morning or evening news programs.

NBC News also avoided the subject on its website while ABC News and CBS News ran articles.

The lack of coverage of the chaos in Madison departs from the overwhelming coverage all the networks gave to the armed protesters who gathered at Michigan's state capitol to protest the lockdown order during the coronavirus outbreak.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.