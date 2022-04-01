McConnell: Rising gas prices started at beginning of this administration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell explained on "Fox News @ Night" how high gas prices are a "reaction to the shutdown of the fossil fuel industry" over the course of the Biden administration.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL: What Pelosi and Biden said is utter nonsense. What they did as soon as the president came into office was no new leases on public lands, a whole array of regulators making it difficult to function, even in the places where they're allowed to. We were energy-independent in 2019 and exporting oil and gas. Every solution they come up with involves somebody else sending energy to Europe rather than us. And with regard to dropping some of the reserves and a strategic petroleum reserves dropped — like dropping a pebble in the ocean, it's going to have almost no impact on daily consumption. So look, don't blame the gas prices on Putin. They started at the beginning of this administration. It is a reaction to the shutdown of the fossil fuel industry. They go after them in every single, conceivable way. What we ought to be doing is pumping more of our own to take care of not only our needs, but to help the Europeans as well.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: