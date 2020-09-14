Mississippi governor warns coastal residents of Hurricane Sally: 'The time to get out is now'

Whether they live in Gulfport, Pascagoula, or Pass Christian, "the time to get out is now," Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves warned state residents Monday, as Hurricane Sally approaches the Magnolia State's coastline.

Reeves told "Your World" that Sally appears to be slowing down, which from his experience often means it has an opportunity to intensify.

For that reason, he urged residents to seek shelter inland, noting that some meteorologists have already warned of 20 to 25-inch rainfall totals from the storm that would undoubtedly cause flooding issues.

Reeves told host Sandra Smith that in addition to the typical inland shelters set up by the government or non-profits, there is now a shelter specifically geared toward residents with special medical needs near the town of Wiggins, which is about 40 miles south of Hattiesburg.

"We're expecting it to take a sharp right turn and possibly hit Biloxi as early as about dark time tomorrow, and that's something that we are telling our people that if you live in a low-lying area, because no matter where it has landfall, we are going to get significant amounts of rain, and it's going to be a major water event," Reeves added.

"If you live in a low-lying area in the three coastal counties of Mississippi, the time to get out is now. There is no doubt about that. We are going to get as much as 20 to 25 inches of rain in those three coastal counties," he said.

The governor also thanked President Trump for approving his request for a state of emergency declaration.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said midday Monday that hurricane hunters have found that Sally has "rapidly strengthened" to a hurricane.

Sally will make landfall Monday night into the overnight hours as a hurricane somewhere in southeast Louisiana. A hurricane warning is in effect from Morgan City, La., to the Alabama and Florida border as well as Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, including metropolitan New Orleans.

Fox News' Janice Dean and Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.