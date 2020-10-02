Minnesota paper mocks Trump’s COVID diagnosis, urges readers to laugh and condemns liberals taking the high road

A Minnesota newspaper thinks it’s funny that President Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump announced early Friday that both he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at the White House. A White House source told Fox News shortly after the president’s tweet that he and the first lady are “fine.” But the sobering news about the leader of the free world was fodder for laughs at City Pages, an alternative weekly covering Minneapolis and St. Paul. The paper published a piece hours later headlined, “Let's laugh at all these very good 'Trump has COVID' tweets.”

The Star Tribune-owned paper’s editor-in-chief, Emily Cassel, began the piece by writing, “So President Trump and the First Lady have COVID. Man, anyone else just in a really, inexplicably good mood this morning?”

Cassel then mocked anyone who might have come into contact with Trump at a recent campaign event.

“Trump was in Minnesota [on] Wednesday for an enormous outdoor rally in Duluth and a big ol' indoor Twin Cities fundraiser with some of the state's wealthiest GOP donors. (Gee, I sure hope those billionaires are alright!!!),” she wrote.

“Meanwhile, feeling a hit of dopamine for the first time since ... March? 2016? ... It's the first time in a really long time scrolling isn't inherently doomscrolling,” the Cassel wrote before embedding the some of the “very good” tweets mocking the president and first lady.

Cassel made sure to condemn liberals such as MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who have expressed support for Trump despite disagreeing with him politically.

“Now, some blue-check liberals out there are saying it's not cool or noble or taking the high road to joke about Trump getting coronavirus, and to them we say: Biiiig fart noise,” she wrote.

Some thought that Trump's diagnosis, and how it could end his life, was worth a laugh.

“I think I speak for everyone when I say that it would be insanely funny if he died of the coronavirus,” one of the embedded tweets stated.

City Pages is owned by the Star Tribune Media Company. The Star Tribune’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump campaign took notice and found that Cassel also celebrated Trump’s diagnosis on her verified Twitter feed.

Cassel provided Fox News with the following statement: “Regarding my blog post and the subsequent blowback, I would simply like to quote the president: ‘Every time I speak of the haters and losers I do so with great love and affection. They cannot help the fact that they were born f----d up!’”

Her quote was from a tweet Trump sent in 2014.

City Pages even responded to the Trump campaign, urging readers to “Please click this important link for the FULL STORY.”

