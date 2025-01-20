Jake Paul puts Mike Tyson on his shoulders during inaugural ball

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson were once enemies in the ring, but on Monday night, they appeared to be best friends as they celebrated President Trump’s inauguration.

A video from the Starlight Ball showed Tyson on Paul’s shoulders at one point during the festivities. Both boxers were seemingly having a great time with other revelers as Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States.

Paul was a major supporter of Trump throughout his election campaign. He was seen at the inauguration earlier in the day at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. He was with his brother, Logan, and UFC star Conor McGregor as they took a bus over to the event.

He also fired off two posts on X as Trump was sworn in.

"Today is about togetherness in every way. Fists down, unity up. Honored to be here. God Bless America," Paul wrote.

"Any American who isn’t in support of Trump after this speech simply hates America and doesn’t want what’s best for this country and the world," he added.

Tyson supported Trump during his 2016 campaign. Their relationship dated back to when Trump had casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Tyson was at the height of his boxing career.

Paul and Tyson fought in a Netflix spectacle back in November. Paul won via unanimous decision.

Fox News' Kelley Kramer contributed to this report.