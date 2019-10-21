Joy Behar: Mick Mulvaney will follow Sean Spicer onto 'Dancing With the Stars'

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney will end up as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars" due to his inability to communicate and failure to defend the Trump administration from media criticism, said Joy Behar on "The View" Monday.

The show's panel lambasted Mulvaney for what they considered a bumbling performance on "Fox News Sunday" this week and said he will likely share the same fate as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, exiting the White House and eventually joining the popular ABC program.

"He'll be on 'Dancing with the Stars' very soon," Behar joked, as the audience erupted with laughter.

TRUMP SPEAKS OUT ON SEAN SPICER JOINING 'DANCING WITH THE STARS': 'HE WILL DO GREAT'

Co-host Abby Huntsman also slammed Mulvaney for doing a poor job as the president's surrogate and said Trump has picked a poor spokesperson.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s an idiot," she said earlier in the segment. "He should not be on television speaking. He is [an idiot]. If you're out there trying to defend the president, you shouldn’t have Mick Mulvaney being your front guy."

Co-host Sunny Hostin also bashed Mulvaney as being "Orwellian" and accused him of conning the American people with misdirection and trickery.

Sitting down with Fox News' Chris Wallace Sunday, Mulvaney insisted he did not admit to wrongdoing by President Trump during a marathon press briefing where his comments were interpreted as suggesting there had been a quid pro quo during a July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president.