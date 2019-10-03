Abby Huntsman asks Rachel Maddow if she's 'part of that problem' of people not trusting media

"The View" co-host Abby Huntsman had an awkward question for MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Thursday, suggesting that she might be part of the reason that people disbelieve media members who claim President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing in connection with Ukraine.

"There has been a crying wolf for so long," Huntsman told Maddow on Thursday, "'This is it, this is the smoking gun, he's out,' for two years now from Democrats, from some members of the media -- that now you have people in this country that are like, 'We don't believe anything anymore.' They're shutting it off, they are not taking it as seriously as they should and I ask you, do you think you're part of that problem?"

PRESIDENT TRUMP CALLS ON UKRAINE AND CHINA TO INVESTIGATE THE BIDENS

Co-host Joy Behar, with a surprised look on her face, asked "Rachel?!" while putting her hand on the MSNBC host's shoulder. Huntsman added that she was in the media too. "So, we're all guilty of things at times," she said.

Huntsman seemed to be referring to the years of media coverage surrounding the Russia investigation -- something that figured prominently in Maddow's shows.

Maddow told Huntsman she thought she made a good point but defended herself, saying Trump's presidency was "scandal-ridden."

"It's a consequence of having a really scandal-ridden presidency with all sorts of stuff happening all the time, that in any other presidency would have already led to impeachment," Maddow said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM.

Their conversation came as Trump faced media scrutiny for urging the Ukrainian president to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Maddow also noted that Trump called on Ukraine and China to investigate Hunter Biden's business dealings in those countries.