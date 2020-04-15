Michigan protest organizer blasts Whitmer, says gov's orders have put state 'under tyranny'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The organizer of Wednesday's massive protest against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus-induced restrictions told "Your World" Wednesday that the governor's executive orders have been unduly onerous and tyrannical.

Operation Gridlock organizer Meshawn Maddock of the Michigan Conservative Coalition told host Neil Cavuto that about 10,000 vehicles converged on Lansing.

THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, STATE-BY-STATE

"Almost all of the people got into their cars with the people that they have been sheltering with, packed a snack, drove to Lansing to show their protest," she said. "The most fun that they had was in the last 48 hours making signs.

"I have to admit, it felt a little fun for a few minutes, because it has been so depressing," Maddock added. "Michigan has been just under tyranny. We had to lay off seven employees of our own.

PROTESTERS SURROUND MICHIGAN CAPITOL AGAINST GOVERNOR WHITMER'S LOCKDOWN ORDER

"When you look into these cars ... you see a bookstore. You see a coffee shop owner, a small insurance agency owner, a paint store owner, landscapers, bricklayers, I could go on and on," Maddock continued. "These are real people with real families and bills to pay. They have mortgages to pay."

Host Neil Cavuto noted his staff has reached out to Gov. Whitmer to invite her to offer her viewpoint but had not yet received a response.

"The only thing I can tell you is it feels like shameless self-promotion," Maddock said. "How much attention has she gotten from this? How much attention does she continue to draw?"

She criticized Whitmer for wearing a custom-made "That woman from Michigan" t-shirt during an appearance on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" earlier this month and wondered how unemployed workers felt about the stunt.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Not to mention that our unemployment system in Michigan is completely archaic and can't service the unemployment. My husband is a state representative. All he is doing his fielding phone calls of people trying to get their unemployment checks. That system is gone," she said.

"Imagine this. She's a governor who is keeping abortion clinics open, but she bans the sale of the American flag. To me, that pretty much sums her up."