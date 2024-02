Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Michigan Democratic lawmakers and strategists are warning President Biden that his opposition to a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas might cost him their state in the 2024 election, according to a new report.

"I feel like this is 2016 all over again," one state lawmaker told Politico, noting that former President Trump is poised to win back Michigan if Biden’s campaign can’t find ways to appease the state’s Arab voting bloc over the war in Israel. In 2016, Trump became the first Republican since 1988 to win the state in a presidential election.

The outlet reported on Thursday that Biden and his team are "paying a political price with some voters" in the state "by not calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza," and that they don’t realize the frustration they are causing among Arab Americans and young voters because of the issue.

Politico spoke to state lawmakers, strategists, and noted Michigan polling all pointing to "trouble" for the Biden camp because of the president’s policy in the Middle East.

Democratic State Sen. Darrin Camilleri, who mentioned 2016, said he was "surprised that they’re not taking this more seriously," even declining to tell Politico who he’ll vote for in the state’s upcoming Democratic presidential primary.

He added, "It feels like our national party is not listening to our issues on the ground. If the president doesn’t change course, I would not be surprised if Biden loses the state."

A Democratic Party strategist in the state told the outlet anonymously that Democrats are "in trouble," adding that "every day, as violence in Gaza continues, getting those voters back becomes more of a challenge for Biden."

The piece then referenced "poll after poll" that show "clear warning signs" for Biden among his progressive base in the state. Additionally, pro-Palestinian and anti-war activists will be campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s primary to get voters to choose "uncommitted" on their ballots next week.

The push for the "uncommitted" primary vote has even gotten a "boost" from Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., the outlet reported. The outspoken progressive lawmaker cut a video last weekend urging voters to vote against Biden in the primary because of his support for Israel.

State Rep. Abraham Aiyash, a Democratic lawmaker who supports this protest vote, told Politico, "If they’re not going to be moved because of the humanity of the Palestinian people, then perhaps they’ll view things differently when there’s a political calculus they have to make."

Noting the stakes, Aiyash added, "Michigan is a state that swung from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, and not by significant numbers, so we have to recognize that there are still a lot of voters who feel frustrated."

Biden has attempted to shore up his support in Michigan, especially among the Arab community. Some of his officials met with Arab-American leaders in the state earlier this month for dialogue on the Israel-Hamas war, among other issues.

Still, some were critical of the move. One Biden-supporting Michigan Democratic official told Politico, "It was good they sent the team to Dearborn, but it was late in coming. It should’ve happened two months ago."

However, he noted it was good as it shows that Biden’s campaign is "beginning to take it seriously."