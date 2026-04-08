Michael Moore calls Democratic Party 'cowards' who actually support Iran war

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Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore argued on Tuesday that President Donald Trump made a "Holocaust" level threat against Iran, but argued that Democratic Party leadership were fine with letting it happen.

"The so-called 'opposition party' in the U.S. — the party that initiated and continues to enable the genocide in Gaza and whose Senate 'Leader' Chuck Schumer taunted Trump last year to be more aggressive with Iran — stands by now and watches this horror," Moore wrote on Substack.

"Not simply because they are cowards, but because Democratic leadership actually supports this war," he added.

DEMOCRAT WHOSE PARENTS FLED IRAN MOVES TO OUST HEGSETH

Hours before agreeing to a two-week ceasefire in the conflict, Trump warned Iran on Tuesday that without a deal, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again."

Moore accused Trump of having "threatened a holocaust."

"America, a country 250 years old, and the only nation sick and violent enough to have ever used a nuclear weapon, in partnership with Israel, a nation younger than Mick Jagger and Bugs Bunny, and the only nuclear-armed nation in its region, are on the verge of wiping one of the oldest civilizations off the map," the liberal filmmaker wrote.

"Iran is the cradle of one of the greatest civilizations this planet has ever seen. While our ancestors in Europe were still figuring out how to build a hut, the Persians had already written the world’s first declaration of human rights, built a multicultural empire that treated conquered peoples with dignity, and were doing math and medicine that we wouldn’t catch up to for a thousand years," he wrote.

TRUMP IRAN THREAT SPARKS CALLS FOR HIS OUSTER, BUT ONE DEM SAYS EFFORT ‘NOT REALISTIC’

Moore rejected that the Islamic regime of Iran hates Americans, but argued instead that the American government has hated Iran for decades.

"We’re the bad guys! If you didn’t realize that under previous presidents at least Donald Trump has ripped off the mask and shown you who we really are!" he wrote.

Moore later appeared to mimic Trump’s Truth social posts with a bombastic call to action of his own. "AMERICA’S MILITARY LEADERS MUST DISOBEY ILLEGAL AND IMMORAL ORDERS!" he wrote. "EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US SHOULD BE IN THE STREETS RIGHT NOW DEMANDING THAT THIS MADNESS STOP. EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US MUST CALL OUR REPS. DEMANDING IMPEACHMENT OF PETE HEGSETH AND CONGRESSIONAL HEARINGS! 25TH AMENDMENT NOW! WE ARE ALL COMPLICIT! ENOUGH!"

"THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!" Moore concluded.

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Fox News Digital reached out both to the White House and to Sen. Schumer's office and did not receive an immediate reply.