Meghan McCain responds to Trump impeachment inquiry by promoting his former GOP competitors

"View" co-host Meghan McCain suggested on Tuesday that Republicans should have supported other candidates during the 2016 GOP primaries -- instead of President Trump.

Specifically, she thought former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina would have been better choices.

"Once again, we coulda had Jeb and Carly guys ..." she tweeted on Tuesday.

PELOSI ANNOUNCES FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY AGAINST TRUMP

Both Bush and Fiorina vehemently criticized the president during the 2016 race, before eventually being knocked out of the race by the eventual winner.

McCain, on Tuesday, got testy over the issue of impeachment while appearing on "The View." She suggested that Democrats were being unwise in ignoring Pelosi's reluctance to impeach over political considerations.

"Quite frankly, I’m sick of hearing everybody b---h about it. Just do it," McCain also said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pelosi, hours after the show, announced she would launch formal impeachment proceedings over a controversial call between Trump and the president of Ukraine.