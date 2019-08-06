Sean Spicer: Left-leaning entertainment industry glamorizes violence, then 'wonders why’ shootings occur

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer accused the entertainment industry of promoting violence on "The Todd Starnes Show" Tuesday, and said they shouldn't be surprised when mass shootings occur as a result of their product.

“You have a media, you have an entertainment industry that everyone on the left loves to talk about. But, the entertainment industry glamorizes violence and guns and then wonders why something like this happens," he said.

Spicer also encouraged parents to take a more active role in overseeing their children's media intake and said the idea of using violence to solve problems has been normalized through movies, music, and video games.

FATHER WHO LOST HIS SON TO GUN VIOLENCE EXPLAINS HIS 'MISSION' TO UNIFTY POLICE AND COMMUNITIES

"Parents need to be vigilant about what their kids are watching and doing and in the conversations that they're having," he said. "But we have gotten to a point where you've got... a music industry, a movie industry, an entertainment industry, a video game industry -- all that glamorize not just guns, but violence and death.

"And then we wonder why young kids look at both suicide and violence towards others as an acceptable means and outcome. It's not. And I think the funny part is to your point... those are all left-leaning industries. So no one wants to talk about those."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spicer also said the government must find the true societal causes of mass shootings to get to the root of the problem, rather than default to federal prohibition and regulation.

"Before we start talking about what we're taking away from people, we need to figure out what causes it," he said. "The issue we have to figure out is what causes someone to be radicalized in the case of terrorism, and what causes them to want to hurt or kill another human being."