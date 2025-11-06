Marjorie Taylor Greene praises Nancy Pelosi's ability to get her agenda passed, wishes GOP could do the same

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., praised Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after the former Speaker of the House announced she was retiring from Congress.

Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will be retiring when her term ends and will not seek reelection. When asked by CNN's Wolf Blitzer for her reaction, Greene said her immediate reaction was that she believes in term limits but praised the accomplishments of Pelosi's four-decade career in the House.

"I’m very impressed at her ability to get things done," Greene said. "I wish we could get things done for our party like Nancy Pelosi was able to deliver for her party. So, I wish her well in her retirement, but I would like to see people exit Washington a lot sooner rather than wait until their eighties."

As the government shutdown continues to drag on, Greene has been calling out leadership of her own party for failing to enforce the "America First" agenda.

Republicans were routed by their Democratic opponents in multiple elections this week, and some GOP leaders have downplayed these as exceptional cases. Greene, however, argued to the CNN hosts that this is a "wake-up call" for the party that they need to deliver on the promises they made to their voters. She argued that Republican leaders, unlike Pelosi, have failed to fulfill the agenda they were elected to enact.

"I’m America First, and I don’t apologize for that, and I believe Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, should be serving the American people," she said. "And when you campaign on America First, it’s like having a restaurant advertising like a certain type of food, and then and then you don’t deliver America First, and then your customers come in your restaurant and there’s the food is totally different, and they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, this isn‘t what I was coming in for,’ You’re not going to have those return customers."

When asked about what she would critique or do differently from Trump, she argued that the president has not focused on the agenda he was elected to do.

"My critique is not being focused on America First, but I largely blame that on our Congress because I serve in the House. I also blame that on who‘s advising him in the White House.," she said. "You know, keeping him on nonstop tours around the world and nonstop meetings with foreign countries' leaders is not America First. It‘s just not. I think domestic policy should be the most important issue that the president and the Republican-controlled house and Senate are working on. And that showed up in the election on Tuesday."

When asked whether Trump himself bears some responsibility, she faulted the "silo of information" he is kept in.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

She went on to note that she has consistently called out GOP leadership throughout her career, but has never considered leaving the party.

"So everyone may not know this, but I ran for Congress in 2020, frustrated with my own party," she recalled. "I feel like many Republican candidates, they campaigned one way and then when they get power, they do nothing with it, or they never fully deliver what they promised to the American people. And I think there are many voters right now, and I think that showed on Tuesday that genuinely feel that way. I represent Americans that are really done with foreign wars and foreign policy, really want to focus on our own problems, our issues."

Greene has been calling out Republican leaders and been making appearances on shows like "The View." She said during the interview that Trump may not be her biggest fan as she has been criticizing GOP leaders, even as she supports him as president, and said, "That’s OK."

