Marjorie Taylor Greene brushes off Trump attacks, breaks away on shutdown, NYC election

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., stood by her controversial stances against the Republican Party, including President Donald Trump, on ABC's "The View" Tuesday morning.

The Georgia representative surprised the hosts of the liberal daytime talk show by having a cordial political discussion about her beliefs and recent breaks with her own party over the ongoing government shutdown.

Co-host Joy Behar asked Greene about reported tension between Greene and Trump, with some outlets suggesting the president has been frustrated with Greene as of late.

"That’s OK," Greene said. "Donald Trump, he usually yells at everybody, so we’re all used to it. But he’s the president of the United States."

She then turned to the shutdown, saying it "disgusts" her that she and other representatives aren’t working.

"I feel like the government has failed all of us, and it purely disgusts me. It really does, and I represent a district that is rural. I mean, manufacturing district, blue-collar workers. People have been crushed by decades of failure in Washington, D.C., and so I have no problem pointing fingers at everyone," Greene said.

She laid the criticism directly on House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and blamed him and other Republicans for failing to address the healthcare issues driving the shutdown today.

"Republicans never fixed it," Greene said. "And then the ACA tax credits were passed in 2021, there was a sunset date of the end of this year. And Republicans never made a plan for that. I yelled at Mike Johnson last week in our conference call. By the way, I’m missing the call today. It’s going on right now. And I hope that Mike Johnson is finally giving a single healthcare policy, because the country deserves it, and it shouldn’t be a secret."

She also agreed with the hosts that Republicans lacked a healthcare plan.

Greene has broken ranks with members of her party regarding several issues in recent months, including the Israel-Hamas war and the release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

She even appeared to disagree with Trump's endorsement of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for New York City mayor.

"I personally wouldn’t — if I lived here, I wouldn’t vote for Andrew Cuomo," Greene said. "I was very much against, of course, the — all these women came out with accusations against him which I found pretty disgusting. And then the COVID lockdowns and all the people’s parents and grandparents who died in nursing homes."

