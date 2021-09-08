Marc Thiessen: Biden should stay far away from Ground Zero on 9/11 after ‘dereliction of duty’ in Afghanistan

President Biden has no business setting foot on Ground Zero when the nation mourns the tragic terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Saturday after his "dereliction of duty" regarding Afghanistan, according to Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen.

"His incompetence is turning this solemn day of remembrance into a victory celebration for the terrorists," Thiessen wrote. "Biden has abdicated his right to commemorate the anniversary of 9/11."

Thiessen penned an opinion piece for the Washington Post that declares Biden should "stay away" from Ground Zero, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pa., when Americans mark two decades since the attacks that forever changed the nation.

"I take no joy in saying this. As a general rule, I believe that when a president attends a ceremony on behalf of the American people, he is not representing himself but the office of the presidency. We respect that office, even if we do not respect the man who occupies it," Theissen wrote. "But this is different. Joe Biden is the president who surrendered to the enemies who attacked us on 9/11."

Thiessen then detailed Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling it a "stain" on the honor of the United States.

"He not only surrendered but did so with dishonor — leaving stranded behind enemy lines American citizens, legal permanent residents, and the majority of our Afghan allies who risked their lives to help us. Not by accident, mind you. Intentionally," Theissen wrote. "This is a stain on the honor of our nation. At the very moment the bells ring at Ground Zero on 9/11, U.S. citizens and allies will be hiding from Taliban death squads because of Biden’s shameful decisions."

The Fox News contributor said "Biden knowingly put the safety of U.S. service members securing the airport in the hands of the Taliban and the Haqqani network," which resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members.

"On Saturday, those who died as a result of Biden’s blunder will rest in freshly dug graves, while those who survived will watch the ceremonies from hospital beds with injuries they will carry with them for the rest of their lives," Theissen wrote.

"Worst of all, Biden explicitly chose to time his withdrawal to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. There was no military justification for this. If operational considerations had driven his decisions, he would never have withdrawn U.S. forces during the summer fighting season," Theissen continued. "He pulled U.S. forces out when he did because he wanted to use the 9/11 commemorations as a political prop — so he could bask in the glory of having ended America’s longest war by the anniversary of the attacks that necessitated it."

Thiessen concluded the scathing piece by declaring Biden’s presence at Ground Zero, the Pentagon and Shanksville "would insult the memory of those who died in that sacred place — and those who gave life and limb to deliver justice to the enemies who struck us that day."