Man tips delivery drivers with toilet paper and hand sanitizer: 'It’s the least we could do'

Evan Era, a TikTok user who has gone viral for generously tipping delivery drivers with toilet paper and hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic, said on “Fox & Friends First” on Wednesday that the offering is the "least he could do" to show his appreciation for their hard work.

The must-have household essentials are in high demand as people are holed up indoors during the ongoing outbreak.

Earlier this month, TikTokker @Evaneramagic posted a feel-good video of his gratuity for a delivery driver who dropped off a package at his house, in a clip that has since gone viral with more than 3.9 million views.

After leaving the order, the driver was surprised to see the generous display of toilet paper 12-packs and bottles of hand sanitizer on the front porch, accompanied by a sign reading, “Delivery drivers: Take it if you need it! Thank you for your hard work.”

The messenger knocked on the door to confirm he could take a pack of toilet paper and gel sanitizer, and expressed his thanks for the thoughtful gesture.

“Aw man, you a lifesaver, thank you,” the courier told the camera. “I went to Walmart, it’s kind of hard, though… I didn’t get no toilet paper… thank you, man.”

Explaining what had inspired him, Era said he runs a small business from his home and orders such items in bulk, so he was left with far more than his family needed.

“When they started selling out of things we thought what’s a way that we could kind of help people out because we have more than we need and we have a lot of delivery drivers coming to the house. We thought it would be a good way to help some people who are putting themselves on the line every day to help us.”

When asked what the response has been online to his kind gesture, Era said he has received “a lot of love” and support.

He went on to say that a lot of families of people who are delivery drivers have been “thanking us for the kind act because they have family who’s out there working every day who might not have access to these things, so seeing someone else in the same field getting that help I think it’s been really nice to see.”

According to a study by Mercatus, retailers have seen a 1,200 percent increase in online shopping account registrations since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Era added that he’s “happy" to be in a position where he can help others and "give people something uplifting right now because I think we all need that."

Era's message to those out there working hard during the coronavirus pandemic: “Thank you so much for everything you are doing. We all appreciate it and we’re all going to get through it together.”

Fox News’ Janine Puhak contributed to this report.