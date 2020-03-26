Bakery sells toilet paper cakes amid coronavirus-caused shortage

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Toilet paper has never looked so appetizing.

Apparent bouts of panic-buying, sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, has caused temporary but widespread shortages of toilet paper. And people are apparently missing the stuff so much that they'll even buy cakes that look like the essential home item.

Schurener Backparadies, a bakery in Dortmund, Germany, started selling cakes designed to look like the hard-to-find item as a way to poke fun at the controversy, the New York Post reports. The first round of cakes reportedly sold out within a few minutes.

Now, the bakery is cooking 200 of the toilet paper cakes per day to meet demand, according to the news outlet.

While the new item shows the bakery has a sense of humor, the business has reportedly been struck hard by the pandemic. Due to social distancing and various bans on large groups, the bakery has reportedly had to stop making items like wedding cakes, and hasn't been able to cater meetings as they normally do.

Aside from the toilet paper cakes, the bakery is also selling cupcakes designed to look like they're wearing little facemasks, also inspired by the coronavirus outbreak.

Other restaurants have also noticed the toilet paper shortage, but have taken a different approach to handling it.

In mid March, Zaronis, a pizza place in Oshkosh, Wisc., posted on its Facebook page that they not only had toilet paper, but were willing to sell it alongside their food offerings. Jon Doenel confirmed to Fox News that customers are able to order four rolls at the cost of $3.25.