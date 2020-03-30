Man tips delivery driver with toilet paper during coronavirus: 'You're a hero'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Keep the change – and the toilet paper.

A TikTok user has gone viral for generously tipping a delivery driver with TP during the coronavirus pandemic. The must-have household essential has remained in high demand as people are holed up indoors during the ongoing outbreak.

Earlier this month, TikTokker @Evaneramagic posted a feel-good video of his gratuity for a delivery driver who dropped off a package at his house, in a clip that has since gone viral with over 3.9 million views.

After leaving the order, the driver oohed over Evan Era’s generous display of toilet paper 12-packs and bottles of hand sanitizer on the front porch, accompanied by a sign reading, “Delivery drivers: Take it if you need it! Thank you for your hard work.”

The messenger knocked on the door to confirm he could take a TP pack and gel sanitizer, and expressed his thanks for the thoughtful gesture.

“Aw man, you a lifesaver, thank you,” the courier told the camera. “I went to Walmart, it’s kind of hard, though… I didn’t get no toilet paper… thank you, man.”

In the days since, TikTok users have shared a whole lot of love for both Evan Era’s good deed and the driver’s sincere gratitude.

“This is what we're supposed to do during a crisis. Help each other like this!!” one commenter said.

“He seemed so grateful,” another agreed of the messenger.

"You're a hero," one said.

“Take care of the people who are taking care of you. Stay safe my friends,” Evan Era captioned the now-viral clip, adding the hashtags #SmallGestures and #HappyAtHome.

Though bidet sales are reportedly spiking during the ongoing outbreak, toilet paper remains a universal must-have for millions of American households. In a bid to cash in on the craze, food-serving establishments in Illinois, Wisconsin, Los Angeles and Arizona have found creative ways to peddle two-ply during the pandemic.

Overseas, toilet paper has apparently become so coveted that a German bakery has been producing hundreds of playful toilet paper-inspired cakes per day.