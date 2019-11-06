LA Times accused of 'blaming' Mexican cartel massacre victims by noting family's 'long history of violence'

The Los Angeles Times faced fierce backlash on Wednesday over its coverage of the nine Americans murdered by a Mexican drug cartel this week, after a report in the paper highlighted the family's "long history of violence."

At least six children and three women living in a faith-based community of U.S. citizens in Mexico were killed Monday in the northern part of the country during a daylight ambush believed to have been carried out by gunmen affiliated with cartels. Six more children were wounded.

All of the victims are believed to be members of the extended LeBaron family, who have lived in a religious community in La Mora, a decades-old settlement in Sonora state founded as part of an offshoot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around 70 miles south of Douglas, Ariz.

TRUMP CALLS FOR 'WAR' AGAINST MEXICAN DRUG CARTEL 'MONSTERS' AFTER AMERICANS MURDERED IN SHOOTOUT

The Times ran a report Monday headlined, "U.S. victims in Mexico massacre were tied to family with a long history of violence," which detailed the community's tragic past with the cartels.

The report sparked a firestorm of criticism on social media.

"This story is just terrible. A family is burying small children and now the media is dredging up completely unrelated events, committed by distant relatives, that happened more than a generation ago. Nice," The Dispatch senior editor David French wrote.

The Washington Examiner's Siraj Hashmi equated the Times's report on the family to reports that have dug up "old problematic tweets."

"They did it. They basically dug up the old problematic tweets of the family that was brutally murdered by a drug cartel in northern Mexico this week," Hashmi wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

As Townhall's Julio Rosas pointed out, the Times later changed the headline of its report to "Massacre of U.S. citizens aims spotlight at Mormon community with deep roots in Mexico."

The Los Angeles Times did not immediately respond to Fox News' question regarding the changed headline.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.