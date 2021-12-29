Donald Trump has the Republican nomination for president if he wants it: Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said former President Donald Trump would likely have the Republican nomination for the 2024 elections if he wants to run.

"Unless there's something coming out of left field I don't see coming, it's his nomination if he wants it," Graham told guest host Pete Hegseth on "Hannity" Wednesday. "The Republican base appreciated him. We don't appreciate all the things he does sometimes. But from a policy point of view, he was the most successful president from a conservative's point of view since Ronald Reagan."

"[Trump] will be in the White House in 2024 if he runs a disciplined campaign," Graham said.

TRUMP CALLS MCCONNELL 'DISASTER,' SAYS GOP NEEDS NEW LEADERSHIP

Trump should remind Americans that he secured the southern border and destroyed the Islamic State caliphate, among other achievements, Graham said.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Republicans on Capitol Hill should talk about Trump's achievements during their elections, he added.

"Remember the Trump years on the border, ISIS, Afghanistan, … [and] energy independence," Graham said. "We should talk [about this] every day."

If Republicans focus on getting through to the American people with an "America-first" message, Graham said, 2022 will be "a blowout year" for the party in the House and the Senate.

In addition to driving home the Democrats' failures, Graham continued, Republicans "need to be for things" such as securing the border, building the wall, and boosting America's energy independence.

"I'm looking for an America-first agenda led by Donald Trump that we can run on as a team and point out the flaws of the Biden agenda."

"We will clean their clock. In 1994, we won 73 seats to take over … the House for the first time in 40 years. If we play our cards right, we will exceed that."

Democrats are stuck between the radical left and the more moderate wing of their party, Graham said.

"The radical left has Biden in a box," Graham said.

In terms of national policies, Biden can't make a dent in cleaning up the border because the left won't allow him to, Graham said, adding that Biden has a conundrum with the left on expanding drilling for oil and natural gas for the same reason.

In terms of foreign policy, however, Graham said Biden is failing because he's Biden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When it comes to foreign policy, is not a left problem. He's just incompetent. He's been wrong on about everything for 40 years."

"There's a one-two punch brewing here. Radical Islam is on the rise and raging in Afghanistan, and you have an open southern border. If something doesn't change, 2022 could be the most dangerous year for America since 1939 and the world at large."