Biden's ex-border security chief: Under Biden, US pays 'to not' build the wall

President Joe Biden's former Border Security chief, Rodney Scott, said on "Special Report" Tuesday that Border Patrol made it clear to the current administration in briefings that ending Trump's policies would cause an unmitigable disaster at the border.

"We made it very clear that if we dropped all of the initiatives that have been put in place over the last several years that we would get an influx of mass migration that we would not be able to control," he said.

Scott also took shots at Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, saying that he knows "what needs to take place."

"He clearly understands and knows how to control the border and what needs to take place," Scott said. "It was very clear there are people involved in this process that have been involved before, and they're choosing not to take simple, commonsense steps to secure the border."

At one point, the U.S. was paying $5 million per day, according to Scott.

He said, "Many of those projects today are just still on hold, so we're paying contractors. For a while, it was almost five million a day between DoD and DHS to not build the border wall," Scott told host Bret Baier.

What is left of former President Donald Trump's border wall are "stacks and stacks" of panels, "hundreds of miles of fiber optic cabling, cameras" that are just "sitting there," Scott said.

Scott said that one of the fundamental differences he observed between the Biden and Trump administrations was "actually trying to control the border" and also "acknowledging that border security is critical to Homeland Security."

The messaging from Biden of a softer approach to the border slowly chiseled away at the stronghold at the border as it caused an increase in encounters.

Scott explained, "The result of that is the message goes out. And then instead of having a couple of hundred encounters a day, we quickly went up to about 6,000 encounters a day.

Before Scott retired he observed that Border Patrol caught people from 150 different countries coming through Mexico into the United States."

Scott also said that he was "outraged" that "all of sudden" due process "went out the window" after agents on horses were criticized for the way they treated migrants who illegally crossed the southern border into the United States.

He said, "Border security protects legal immigration, and those guys know it, and that's what they've been doing. And all of a sudden, now due process applies to everybody else, but not them."



"And then all of a sudden, our horse patrol doing what they're supposed to do, which is prevent people from illegally entering our home, are now the villains."