Never Trumper Rick Wilson demands humiliation, incarceration for top Republicans who backed Trump

Daily Beast editor-at-large Rick Wilson called for "humiliation" and even "incarceration" for President Trump's Republican supporters in an expletive-ridden column Sunday.

"Remember, the Trump GOP is shorn of all ideological and philosophical pretense, and even when Trump leaves office, it’s not over," Wilson wrote. "His cultists’ reign of terror will shape elected GOP members as long as he and his foul spawn walk the earth unpunished. Only exposure, pain, humiliation, and (inshallah) incarceration will lead to a moment of reckoning for the GOP. It should start at the top and work down from there."

The Lincoln Project adviser also compared Republicans in Trump's corner to prostitutes as he nears the end of his term.

RICK WILSON, THE LINCOLN PROJECT PORTRAYED AS 'GRIFTERS' DURING INTERVIEW ON COLBERT ANIMATED NEWS SHOW

"America is watching them experiencing a combination of fury and humiliation as Trump heads to the door before even dropping the cash on the nightstand," Wilson wrote.

The only Republican other than Trump he mentioned by name in the screed was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., whom he likened to a German World War II bomber.

THE LINCOLN PROJECT PANNED AS 'GRIFTERS' AFTER REPORT FOUNDERS LOOKING TO LAUNCH MEDIA EMPIRE

Wilson added a "hearty f--- no" to people calling for reconciliation with Trump backers after the election, and he wondered whether Republican media members who supported Trump in spite of his flaws would consider "seppuku," a Japanese ritual suicide. He also blasted the "motherf---ers" who worked inside the White House but sought to stifle Trump's agenda.

"Either it was always a lie from the beginning, or you sucked at your jobs," Wilson wrote.

DAVID LIMBAUGH: AFTER YEARS OF ATTACKING TRUMP AND HIS SUPPORTERS, DEMOCRATS NOW ASK FOR UNITY

Wilson's truculence drew praise from the left but some criticism from the right, including The Blaze, which called it "chilling."

The outspoken pundit previously came under fire in January when he was part of a CNN panel that mocked Trump supporters as unintelligent hicks. He also was criticized for tweeting "BeInfected" at first lady Melania Trump after a news report that she would appear in coronavirus public service announcements.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson emerged as one of the fiercest anti-Trump Republican voices over the past five years, culminating in helping found the Lincoln Project super PAC last year. While it received extensive media attention for its vitriolic ads, it was largely ineffective in moving the needle for Democrats in key Senate races.